Despite the eased restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many Filipinos may still want to quietly spend the Holy Week at the comfort of their homes. And if you are still wondering what to do for the long weekend, you may capitalize on this break to binge-watch new series or catch up with some of your favorites.

Here are just some of the K-drama series you can watch on Netflix, Viu, and streaming platforms this Holy Week.

Business Proposal

Starring: Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-kyu, and Seol In-ah

Where to watch: Netflix

The series revolves around Shin Ha-Ri going for a blind date, replacing her friend Jin Young-Seo. Thinking she would be rejected, Ha-Ri was surprised to learn that her date was Kang Tae-Moo, the CEO of the company where she is working. Things became messier when Tae-Moo proposed to Ha-Ri, who is pretending to be Young-Seo.

Twenty Five Twenty One

Starring: Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk, Bona, Choi Hyun-wook and Lee Joo-myung

Where to watch: Netflix

This series highlights the love story formed between Na Hee-Do, a member of her school’s fencing team, and Back Yi-Jin, a son of a businessman. The two would be directly affected by the financial crisis in South Korea as Hee-Do’s fencing team disbanded, while Yi-Jin’s family business went into bankruptcy.

Forecasting Love & Weather

Starring: Park Min-young, Song Kang, Yoon Park and Yura

Where to watch: Netflix

It follows how love unfolds between Jin Ha-Kyung and Lee Shi-Woo, who are both working at the Korea Meteorological Administration. The story showcases parallelisms in predicting rain and shine and keeping romance between a diligent forecaster and a free-spirited co-employee.

My Roommate is a Gumiho

Starring: Jang Ki-yong and Lee Hye-ri

Where to watch: Netflix

The story follows how Lee Dam, a university student, who has to live with Shin Woo-Yeo, a professor and a 999 year old nine-tailed fox. Lee Dam and Woo-Yeo crossed paths when the former’s friend slept on top of the latter’s expensive car. An unexpected turn of events happened during their first meeting which may lead to the death of Lee Dam and Woo-Yeo losing the chance to become a human.

Thirty-Nine

Starring: Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun

Where to watch: Netflix

It follows the story of three 39-year-old women who are busy with their careers. Cha Mi-jo owns her dermatology clinic, while Jeong Chan-young is an acting teacher. Meanwhile, Jang Joo-hee works as a cosmetic manager in a department store.

Military Prosecutor Doberman

Starring: Ahn Bo-hyun and Jo Bo-ah

Where to watch: Viu

Do Bae-Man and Cha Woo-In are both military prosecutors but motivated by different reasons. Bae-Man seeks to become rich through the job while Woo-In is an excellent investigator and is seeking revenge. The two will eventually work together where Bae-Man will develop as a real prosecutor.

Happiness

Starring: Han Hyo-joo, Park Hyung-sik, and Jo Woo-jin

Where to watch: Netflix

Taking cues from hit series “All of Us Are Dead,” this show is an apocalyptic thriller set in a high-rise apartment building where an infectious disease breaks out. The building will be sealed off, leaving the tenants struggling to survive and trusting no one in their place.

Juvenile Justice

Starring: Kim Hye-soo, Kim Mu-yeol and Lee Sung-min

Where to watch: Netflix

This follows how an elite judge, Sim Eun-Seok, deals with minor crime offenders in a local juvenile court. Eun-Seok breaks custom and conduct her own ways of punishing minor offenders, who are getting more violent and cruel.

Our Beloved Summer

Starring: Choi Woo-shik, Kim Da-mi, Kim Sung-cheol and Roh Jeong-eui

Where to watch: Netflix

The series focuses on former lovers Choi Ung and Kook Yeon-Su, who broke up five years ago. However, a documentary they created in the past resurfaced and became viral which led to their meetup again. Complicated feeling and growth will be evident when they cross paths anew.

Ghost Doctor

Starring: Rain, Kim Bum, Uee and Son Na-eun

Where to watch: Viu

This will follow a story of an arrogant doctor Cha Young-MIn who unexpectedly lost his spirit to another doctor’s body. They are, however, completely opposites in personality and medical capability.