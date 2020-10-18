'Pang drama serye sa hapon': MMDA spox hits sympathizers of jailed activist

MANILA - Metropolitan Manila Development Authority spokesperson Celine Pialago on Sunday took to social media to criticize people sympathizing with jailed activist Reina Mae Nasino, whose photos during her baby's funeral went viral online.

In a Facebook post, Pialago said the whole situation has been turned into an "afternoon drama series".

"Masyado ninyong ginagawang pang drama serye sa hapon ang paghihinagpis niya. Tigilan niyo!," Pialago wrote.

According to Pialago, there are a lot of mothers who were not allowed to attend the funerals of their children because they are in jail, and Nasino's case is no different from them.

She also said those who sympathize with Nasino should learn more about the details of her detention.

"Hindi lahat ng inang nakakulong ay nakakapunta sa libing ng kanyang anak. Kaya yung mga sumisimpatya kay Reina Mae Nasino, pag aralan niyo mabuti ang dahilan bakit siya nakulong at kilalain niyong mabuti kung sino siya sa lipunan," Pialago wrote.

Pialago's post received mixed reactions from social media users.

Some pointed out that Nasino has yet to be convicted, and even said that she was wrongfully arrested.

Some also supported Pialago, saying that all prisoners should be treated the same.

Others also criticized Pialago for using her position to express her personal opinion.

Nasino bid her daughter, River, goodbye on Friday at the Manila North Cemetery.

Photos of her wearing a PPE and handcuffs went viral, with many criticizing the police for not removing her handcuffs so she can mourn properly.

Nasino, who is facing illegal possession of firearms and explosives charges, gave birth to her daughter River on July 1 at Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, 8 months after her arrest at the office of the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan in Tondo, Manila in November 2019.