DOJ Sec. Remulla has lost all credibility, must resign - watchdog

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla breezes through the confirmation process of the Committee on Justice and Judicial Bar Council of the Commission on Appointments on Sept. 14, 2022. Senate PRIB handout

MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla has lost all credibility to keep his post following his son's arrest in an anti-drug operation, a media watchdog said Tuesday.

According to Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility trustee Vergel Santos, Remulla should step down due to conflict of interest.

"He has lost all credibility, not only credibility but moral right to the position as secretary of justice," he told ANC's "Rundown".

"There is only one decent option for him and it is [to] resign. He is not serving at the pleasure of the President. You are not there to serve the President. You are there to serve the public interest," he added.

Remulla’s son, Juanito Jose III, was arrested by anti-narcotics operatives in possession of almost a kilo of “kush” or high grade marijuana worth P1.25 million after allegedly receiving a parcel in his home in Las Piñas on October 11.

The younger Remulla is now facing a complaint of illegal possession of drugs before a Las Piñas court while another complaint for importation of illegal drugs will undergo preliminary investigation before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.

Critics and some lawmakers have questioned how an impartial investigation can be conducted by prosecutors under the watch of Remulla's department, the Department of Justice.

"If you have a son facing a criminal case and you happen to be the secretary of justice, you have no business being secretary of justice, it is as simple as that," Santos said.

Since his son's arrest, Remulla has shunned media requests for interviews but he earlier gave lengthy interviews with 2 media outfits, which are openly sympathetic to the government.

He appeared on religious leader Apollo Quiboloy's TV network despite the latter being on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation's most wanted list for sex trafficking and other charges.

For Santos, a veteran journalist, Quiboloy's interview with Remulla has nothing to do with journalism.

Instead of facing the press, the Justice Secretary went to Quiboloy, who is also in trouble with the law, he said.

"That only exacerbated the whole thing. It made things even worse because what you have, people in the same boat having trouble with the law. What do you make of that?" Santos added.

Remulla on Tuesday rejected growing calls for his resignation following the arrest of his son.

“It will not happen. I will not comment anymore on the other issues there, but it will not happen,” he said in his first press conference since returning from a working visit in Geneva, Switzerland.