MANILA — The Philippines recorded 15,314 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

On Oct. 10-16, an average of 2,188 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 7 percent higher compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the week, 4 or 0.03 percent were severe and critical, according to DOH's latest bulletin.

As of Sunday, 690 or 9.6 percent of COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.

At least 625 or 25 percent of 2,504 intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 26.8 percent.

During the past week, the DOH has also verified 251 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information. The deaths occurred in the following months:

33 in October 2022

8 in September 2022

2 in August 2022

1 in February 2022

194 in August 2021

12 in July 2021

1 in August 2020

As of Oct. 16, almost 73.4 million people in the country are already fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, the DOH said.

Of the figure, more than 20.3 million have received their first booster dose.

Global health authorities are keeping tabs on several COVID-19 omicron subvariants, including the XBB.

Local officials have yet to detect the omicron subvariant XBB, which is a recombinant of BJ.1 (BA.2.10.1 sublineage) and BM.1.1.1 (BA.2.75 sublineage), in the country.

Preliminary studies suggest that the sublineage shows higher immune evasion ability than BA.5, the DOH said.

The BA.5 is among 2 omicron subvariants that are partly driving a wave of new cases of the disease in Europe and the United States.

