Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell infected with the Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (pink), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — A new Omicron subvariant known as XBB has not yet been detected in the Philippines, the Department of Health said Thursday.

According to the DOH, the XBB variant is a recombinant of BJ.1 (BA.2.10.1 sublineage) and BM.1.1.1 (BA.2.75 sublineage).

Preliminary studies suggest that the sublineage shows higher immune evasion ability than BA.5, it said.

"As of October 13, we have not detected the said variant in the Philippines," the DOH said in a statement.

"The DOH, in partnership with our local sequencing facilities, is continuously conducting surveillance to monitor the importation of this variant and other emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants," it added.

The DOH made the remark when asked about the XBB variant driving infections in parts of the world, including Singapore.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Singapore reported this week an increase in local cases driven by XBB, including a post-weekend spike on Tuesday.

But the MOH in the same statement dismissed rumors circulating online that Singapore is experiencing a rapid and large increase in cases with severe illness and deaths due to the circulating XBB strain.

"This is not true. We are initiating POFMA (Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act) action against such falsehoods," the MOH said.

The ministry also noted there is no evidence that the XBB variant causes severe illness.

"So far, the large majority of patients continue to report mild symptoms such as sore throat or slight fever, especially if they have been vaccinated," the MOH said.

As of Oct. 12, the Philippines has 24,283 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic began, it has tallied 3,973,091 infections, of which 63,363 led to death.

