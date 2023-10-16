President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the celebration of the National Cooperative Day in Malacañang Palace on Monday, October 16, 2023. Kj Rosales, PPA POOL

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said his administration “will do everything” to develop the rice industry in the Philippines, and vowed to “approach it in a comprehensive and a holistic way based on science.”

“We will spare no effort to ensure the growth of the rice industry here in our country even as we safeguard the welfare of farmers and consumers alike,” Marcos Jr. said during the 6th International Rice Congress.

“We will remain steadfast in our efforts to modernize the agriculture sector through open dialogue and consultations with our farmers and agriculture experts,” he said.

Marcos Jr., who also sits as head of the Department of Agriculture, urged stakeholders to “identify creative solutions and mechanisms for a more robust rice industry,” underscoring the importance of improving rice yields for both the farmers and the public.

“I think it bears repeating that rice in our country means more than food,” Marcos Jr. said.

“Rice in Asia, rice in the countries where it is the staple is in fact life. And whenever we find ourselves in a situation where the supply of rice is threatened, this is almost an existential problem that ordinary people feel,” he said.

Marcos Jr. also encouraged scientists and researcher to further develop varieties of rice, including newly-discovered variants that reduce the glycemic index of the staple grain.

“The discoveries in this Congress will pave the way for greater strides in the rice industry in the Philippines and across the globe,” he said.

“With every grain that we harvest, process, and consume, we gain the strength and nourishment that we need to continuously drive our lives, families, and nations forward,” he said.

Earlier this month, Marcos Jr. lifted a month-long price cap on rice, citing improved supply of the staple grain in the country.

The price ceiling was imposed on well-milled and regular-milled varieties after officials alleged that several rice traders were illegally hoarding stock to jack up market prices.

“We will do everything to pursue and punish those who are involved in smuggling and hoarding,” the President said.

“We will make them pay for their wrongful actions and remedy the situation,” he said.

So far, the government has filed cases against at least 4 rice traders who allegedly hoarded the staple grain in part of Luzon.

