Excess RCEF collections to be used to assist farmers: Marcos Jr

Farmers in Barangay Sumapang Matanda, Malolos, Bulacan plant seedlings in their farm lots at the start of the second planting season Thursday, September 14, 2023. Maria Tan ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Excess collections in the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) must be used to assist farmers, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has said.

Malacañang said the President — concurrently the country's agriculture chief — ordered the Department of Agriculture to do so once excess collection exceed the P10 billion requirement under the Rice Tariffication Law.

Excess collection must be used to to provide drying, mechanization, and other support to farmers that could help sustain their productivity, said Marcos, Jr.

Under the Rice Tariffication Law, Malacañang said the revenues collected from rice tariffs "should pay for the yearly requirement of P10 billion for the RCEF to bankroll programs and projects raising the competitiveness and output of palay farmers."

“Lalakihan natin ang galing sa Rice Tariffication Law at ibibigay natin sa ating mga farmer sa pamamagitan ng mga equipment, mga tractor, mga harvest, mga dryer," Marcos, Jr. said in a video message.

Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said funds for this also intend to help small rice farmers affected by the lifting of the rice price caps.

“Ang pagtanggal ng price cap na ‘yan ay hindi basta-basta natin ginawa ‘yan lang ang ating ginawa. Mayroon ring kasama na pagtulong ulit, pagpapatibay at pagpaganda ng ating agricultural sector,” he added.

This also came after the President approved releasing more than P12 billion for the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance (RFFA) program, which is also under RCEF.

Each beneficiary will receive P5,000, the funding of which would come from excess tariff collections from rice imports in 2022.