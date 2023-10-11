Marcos Jr officially orders lifting of rice price caps

Vendors put up a P45 sign at a box of well-milled rice at the Mega Q-Mart in Quezon City on September 3, 2023, in compliance with the implementation of a price ceiling for regular and well-milled rice in the country. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has officially ordered the lifting of the rice price ceiling, a document showed on Wednesday.

In signing Executive Order (EO) No. 42 on Oct. 4, 2023 but was only released to the public on Oct. 11, Marcos, Jr. said he was removing the P41 and P45 price caps on regular-milled and well-milled rice types, respectively, due to the "decreasing rice prices in the domestic market, increasing supply of rice stock, and declining global rice prices."

The agriculture and trade departments have also recommended the move, he said.

"To ensure stability of rice prices upon the lifting of the mandated price ceilings, other concerned agencies, consistent with their respective mandates, shall fortify their existing programs and initiatives to provide support and assistance to farmers, retailers, and consumers," Marcos said.

The President imposed the price ceiling on Sept. 1, 2023 amid its soaring cost in the markets.

The President, who concurrently holds the agriculture portfolio, earlier said the country's buffer stock for the staple grain is good for at least 30 days.

With the harvest season, he said the country can further stretch the buffer stock to 70 days.

He also vowed support for small rice farmers affected by the high cost of rice. Among these, he said, is the allocation of P22 billion for the purchase of general dryers, cold storage facilities, and other farming equipment for underprivileged farmers.

