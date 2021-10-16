Leody De Guzman files his Certificate of Candidacy for president at the Harbour Tent at the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on October 06, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Labor-rights advocate and presidential candidate Leody de Guzman on Saturday announced the 9 people he is endorsing for senator in next year's elections.

De Guzman's list is a mix of human-rights and labor advocates, as he seeks to end labor malpractices and change a system of governance "driven by elites."

"Maraming nagtanong mula kahapon kung sino ang aking mga senador sa 2022. Narito ang aking personal na mungkahi. Wala silang obligasyong dalhin ang aking kandidatura. Hindi ito transactional politics. Nagtitiwala ako sa kanilang hangarin para sa bayan," he said.

De Guzman is batting for labor leader Luke Espiritu, and environmentalists Roy Cabonegro and David D'Angelo, De Guzman's party-mates under the Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM).

He also announced guest candidates, such as Kilusang Mayo Uno chair Elmer "Bong" Labog, labor lawyer Sonny Matula, and activist lawyer and former Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares.

De Guzman is also endorsing human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, Akbayan Senator Risa Hontiveros, and detained Senator Leila De Lima, whom he all described as non-party-mates he trusts.

Diokno, Hontiveros, and De Lima are all running under Vice-President and presidential aspirant Leni Robredo's slate, while Colmenares and Labog are both backed by the Makabayan Coalition.

In his speech after filing his certificate of candidacy for the presidency, De Guzman highlighted the need for a change in governance as the current system continues to be "elite-based."

“Hindi na pwedeng magpatuloy ang ganitong kalagayan. Kailangang baguhin ang mga batas at patakaran na nagliligalisa sa pagkakamal ng yaman ng iilan, at pagpapahirap sa mga manggagawa at masa ng sambayanan,” he said.

(This situation can no longer continue. There is a need to change the laws and policies that legalize the accumulation of wealth by the few, and the oppression of workers and the masses.)

