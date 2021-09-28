MANILA - Labor leader Leody De Guzman on Tuesday accepted the nomination of Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM) and various progressive organizations for him to run as president in the 2022 elections.

De Guzman, who sits as Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino chairperson, was nominated in an online convention held by the party.

Labor leader Ka Leody De Guzman accepts the nomination of progressive groups under Partido Lakas ng Masa as presidential candidate for the 2022 polls. pic.twitter.com/GrMEYv4XQQ — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) September 28, 2021

The labor advocate said it is important that politicians "walk the talk."

“Ang ibig kong sabihin, hindi lang sa salita kundi dapat sa gawa. Dapat gawin natin, saka dapat kumilos tayo labas sa ating base. 'Yung mga hindi natin nagagawa ay gawin natin ngayon, hindi lang para ibenta si Leody. Ipaliwanag ang system change, hindi regime change,” De Guzman said after accepting the nomination.

(Politicians should fulfill what they have promised. We must act. Let us do now what we haven't accomplished. Don't just engage in a campaign. Let's explain system change, and not regime change.)

De Guzman lost in the 2019 midterm senatorial elections. He promised then to end jobs contractualization, among others.

“Kailangan system change. Hindi lang palitan si Duterte, hindi lang para palitan ang mukha ng pangulo sa Malacanang, kundi dapat palitan ang buong sistema ng gobyerno. Dapat ganun ang ipaliwanag natin sa mga tao at doon tayo kikilalaning naiiba sa mga pulitikong kakandidato ngayon,” he said.

(It should be system change, not just replacing President Duterte or the face of whoever is the president in Malacanang. The whole system of governance should change and it should be explained to the masses by people running for this post -- that will make us different from the other candidates.)

Senators Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, and Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso have also announced their intention to run for president next year.

The Commission on Elections set the filing of certificate of candidacy for the May 9, 2022 elections on Oct. 1-8.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES