Police and fire department personnel carry the remains of one of the missing children during the search and retrieval operations in Barangay Dominican-Mirador in Baguio City Wednesday. The remains of Thalia Kassidee Ocampo, 4, and Jodi Rose Tulipas, 12, were found after their house was buried in a landslide due to the heavy rains brought by severe tropical storm Maring. Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Some 22 people have been confirmed dead in the aftermath of severe tropical storm Maring, while 16 people are missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council said in its latest situational report.

As of Saturday 8 a.m, Maring (international name: Kompasu) reportedly caused 39 fatalities, as the storm triggered landslides and flashfloods across parts of Northern Luzon and Visayas. Of the reported deaths, 22 were confirmed, while 17 were being validated.

The NDRRMC was validating the case of one missing person.

The storm damaged P2.015 billion worth of agriculture, most of which was in the Ilocos region at P1.3 billion, and destroyed infrastructure worth P952 million.

The agriculture department earlier said it pegged P1.7-billion damage in agriculture, with 42,000 industry workers affected.

About 7,400 houses were damaged, while 268 road sections and 34 bridge sections were affected by the storm.

Power has been restored in 117 out of 137 cities that experienced supply interruptions. Meanwhile, water supply was restored in 5 out of 8 cities that experienced supply interruptions.

Assistance provided to the Ilocos, Cagayan region, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, and Cordillera region amounted to P32,176,949.15.

