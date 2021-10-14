Home  >  News

Maring death toll reaches 30; farmers call for help

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 15 2021 02:54 AM

The death toll in the Philippines because of severe tropical storm Maring rose to 30. The storm also dealt a blow to farmers who are now appealing for help. More from Bianca Dava. - ANC, The World Tonight, October 14, 2021
