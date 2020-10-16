Resigned PhilHealth chief Morales files cyberlibel raps vs corruption whistleblower

Whistleblower and former Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) anti-fraud officer Thorrsson Montes Keith takes his oath on Aug. 11, 2020 before the Senate Committee of the Whole which investigated alleged widespread corruption at the agency. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/File

MANILA— Former Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHeath) chief Ricardo Morales filed on Friday a cyberlibel complaint against whistleblower Thorrsson Montes Keith, who earlier bared alleged systematic corruption and anomalies inside the state-run agency.

Dating Philhealth CEO Ricardo Morales sinampahan ng kasong cyberlibel ang whistleblower na si Atty. Thorsson Montes Keith @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/Fi0SH856lx — jeck batallones (@jeck_batallones) October 16, 2020

Morales, who personally went to the Taguig Regional Trial Court, said Keith's allegations had grave effects on him and his family's wellbeing.

The former general, who left the agency amid corruption investigations because of his cancer battle, added they are still gathering more evidence to file other charges against Keith.

Keith, a former PhilHealth Anti-Fraud Legal Officer, had revealed that around P15 billion in public funds had been pocketed by a so-called "mafia" in the agency.

His exposé led to several congressional hearings and the creation of a presidential task group to uncover the extent of the corruption inside the agency and hold the culprits accountable.

On October 2, the presidential task force filed a criminal complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman against Morales and several other agency officials. Morales is facing malversation and graft charges.

Morales resigned last August in the middle of investigations after Duterte asked him to quit due to his failing health. Morales earlier said he was undergoing chemotherapy for lymphoma.

- reports from Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News