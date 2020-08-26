PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales resigns

MANILA - Malacanang received Wednesday the resignation letter of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) president and CEO Ricardo Morales, officials said, in the wake of investigations on the state-run insurer over alleged corruption and other anomalies.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque confirmed that the letter was received by the Office of the President.

"We are still awaiting President Rodrigo Roa Duterte's further action/instruction on the matter," Roque said in a statement to the press.

Morales earlier took a medical leave to undergo chemotherapy for lymphoma amid separate probes by lawmakers and government agencies on alleged widespread corruption in PhilHealth.

Duterte had asked Morales, who he appointed to the post last year, to step down due to his medical condition, the justice department earlier said.