Deputy speakership offer to Cayetano still stands: Velasco

MANILA - Following his ouster as House Speaker, Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano can still be appointed deputy speaker as offered earlier, Marinduque Rep. and new House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said Friday.

"He’s the former speaker and I truly believe that he deserves the position," he told reporters.

"He can choose either a committee chairmanship or a deputy speaker position," he added.

Velasco said he still has to offer it to the Taguig lawmaker personally.

The Marinduque lawmaker clarified he's not yet making major changes on committee chairmanships or deputy speakerships in the House as he wants "unity and harmony within the members."

"So during the recess, we will still check the committee memberships kasi sometimes we see na mayroong parang mas maraming nakukuhang positions na medyo hindi naman fair sa iba. So we will just see kung mayroon namang unfair na mga appointments doon sa mga ibang committees, pero pag wala naman, then they will just remain the same," he said.

Cayetano on Tuesday announced his “irrevocable resignation” minutes after lawmakers ousted him from the chamber’s top post. Some 186 lawmakers elected Velasco as their new leader.

He first offered to resign on Sept. 30 as the battle for Speakership raged on but his colleagues rejected it.

Cayetano apologized to President Rodrigo Duterte, who brokered the term-sharing deal in 2019, if he "misunderstood" the agreement with Velasco, claiming that he thought he was supposed to remain as Speaker until the proposed 2021 national budget was passed.

In wake of arguably one of the most controversial power struggles in Philippine politics, Velasco said that after talking things through with Cayetano and Duterte, the Taguig lawmaker has his gratitude.

"Sinabi ko nga na, I am extending my healing hand kay former Speaker Cayetano and I did. At again nagpapasalamat ako kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, he was there again to mediate between the two of us, at he patched things up. Kaya ako po ay natutuwa at nagpapasalamat kay Pangulo at kay former Speaker Cayetano," he said.

Reshuffling of officials at the House of Representatives began Tuesday as Velasco's term as Speaker started. - report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News