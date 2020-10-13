House shuffles committee officials as Velasco's Speaker stint begins

Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco takes his oath after being installed as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives during a special meeting with allied lawmakers at the Celebrity Sports Plaza in Quezon City on Monday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Reshuffling of officials at the House of Representatives has began Tuesday as Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco term as Speaker started this week, following one of the most controversial power struggles in Philippine politics.

Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte, son of President Rodrigo Duterte was elected as chair of the House Committee on Accounts, a plum post in the lower chamber of Congress, replacing Cavite 8th District Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

Pampanga 4th District Rep. Juan Pablo “Rimpy” Bondoc made the motion, and no lawmaker objected.

House members also elected Ilocos Sur 2nd District Rep. Kristine Singson-Meehan as Vice Chair of the House Committee on Accounts.

Another major House panel, the Committee on Health, gets a new chairman in Quezon 4th District Rep. Angelina Helen Tan, who's replacing Guimaras Rep. Ma. Lucille Nava.

Velasco and his ousted predecessor Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano "agreed to work together" in their meeting with President Duterte, Malacañang said earlier in the day.

Duterte had summoned the 2 lawmakers to the Malacañang golf club to talk about the 2021 national budget, which faced possible delay over the pair's rivalry for the House of Representatives' top post.