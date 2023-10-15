Palace names 'Walang Gutom 2027' as flagship program

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp program kick-off activity at the Don Bosco Youth Center in Tondo, Manila on July 18, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - Malacañang has officially established the government's food stamp program as a major program of the national government, the Presidential Communications Office said Sunday.

In a statement, PCO said the Palace has issued Executive Order (EO) No. 44, establishing the "Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program" as the national government's flagship program.

The EO was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Thursday.

Under the EO, the Department of Social Welfare and Development will be the lead agency responsible for the program.

"The DSWD shall undertake the necessary steps for the successful implementation and expansion of the Food Stamp Program including, but not limited to, the identification of eligible beneficiaries and collaboration with relevant stakeholders to ensure efficient and timely distribution and use of food stamps," the order said.

The DSWD, aside from coordinating with other national government agencies and local government units, will also be crafting the implementing rules of the EO.

The government's food stamp program aims to decrease the incidence of voluntary hunger in low-income households by providing monetary-based assistance through the Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. The money can then be used in purchasing select food commodities from partner merchant stores.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., led the launch of the program last month in Surigao del Norte.

