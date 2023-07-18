Presidential Photojournalists Association (PPA)

MANILA — The Philippine government on Tuesday kicked off the pilot implementation of the food stamp program in Tondo, with 50 families initially benefitting from this.

The social welfare department over the weekend said the roll out would be gradual and 3,000 families were covered by the pilot run from today until December, with the Asian Development Bank funding this for more than P160 million.

Beneficiaries of the program will receive P3,000 monthly food credits through an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card, powered by biometrics, of which P1,500 would be used for carbohydrates, P900 for protein, and P600 for good fats and vegetables.

In a speech in Tondo, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he wants to achieve zero hunger in the Philippines by the time his presidency ends in 2028.

"The problem of hunger and malnutrition still remains. That is why it has become a priority of this government that we will fight all poverty... so that one day we can say that we are able to give our people at the very least the food that they need to survive," Marcos said.

"It is not enough that we provide all kinds of food, but also that it is of nutritional value that will allow especially our children and our nursing mothers to become a center of helpful life for their... families and communities," he added.

For his part, Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the food stamp program would ensure Filipinos would have the nutritious food they need so they could be productive members of the labor economy.

His agency is already preparing for its roll out in different pilot areas particularly in Cagayan Valley, the Bicol Region, Caraga, Bangsamoro.

The agency said the program seeks to provide meal augmentation to the 1 million poorest Filipino families "who belong to the food poor criteria" identified by the Listahanan 3.

This covers single parents and breastfeeding mothers.

Video from RTVM