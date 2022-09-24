Marcos admin's economic goal? 'Not one more hungry Pinoy'

A street vendor with no face mask whiles away on a sidewalk along Avenida in Manila on July 21, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

NEW YORK — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday said the ultimate goal of his administration’s economic agenda is to ensure that no Filipino ever goes hungry again.

In a short interview with former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, Marcos, who temporarily heads the agriculture portfolio, said while eliminating hunger may look like a simple aim, "it requires a great deal of effort and thinking on the part of the public sector."

“Well, to put it very simply, I’ve been asked what is the absolute end result that we are hoping to achieve and it’s very simple for me: not one more hungry Filipino,” said the Philippine leader during an event at the Asia Society in New York.

He noted the importance of their partnership with the private sector to reach the administration's goals. So far, the country is addressing the supposed shortage on sugar and rising prices of basic commodity.

But he said improving agricultural productivity and streamlining bureaucracy will ensure a more efficient government service, adding that this will be among his administration’s strategies to ensure economic transformation.

“We hope to leverage whatever it is that the government can do to maximize the effects of what development we are able to encourage and to the benefit of those who have come to help us, our partners, our investors and of course to the benefit of the ordinary Filipino,” said Marcos.

He also noted the need to find new solutions, saying “business as usual simply has no place in that because it is not business as usual.”

“The pandemic basically has changed everything. We live differently, we work differently, we study differently, our social contacts are done differently."

“We don’t want to just catch up. We want to go beyond that. We have no interest in going back to pre-pandemic levels," said Marcos.

"What we are interested in is to flourish further and to position the Philippines in such a way that we can take full advantage of the new economies and the new industries that have come to light,” he said.

Marcos had the same sentiments during the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 20 as he sought world leaders' support in investing in the country's agricultural production and food security efforts.

Food security has been one of the key promises of Marcos before he officially took oath as the Philippines' 17th President.

During his inaugural address in June, Marcos said food security would get "preferential treatment" in his administration.

Based on the Social Weather Stations' survey conducted last month, 11.6 percent or 2.9 million Filipinos experienced hunger from April to June this year.

This is lower than 12.2 percent or 3.1 million in April 2022, and 11.8 percent or 3 million households in December 2021, the results of the poll showed.

The current level of hunger, however, is higher than the pre-pandemic levels, where the country only averaged 9.3 percent in 2019.

WATCH