Screengrab from RTVM

SURIGAO DEL NORTE — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr on Friday kicked off the government's food stamp program in Surigao del Norte.

The Walang Gutom 2027, which aims to provide assistance to 1 million poor Filipino households, was launched in the Caraga region during a program held in Siargao in Surigao del Norte.

This program allows poor people access to nutritious food through the distribution of food credits.

In his speech, the President reiterated that the aim of the government is not only to ensure the sufficiency of food supply for Filipinos, but also to provide complete and balanced nutrition, particularly for the youth.

“Kaya naman masaya ako na sinisimulan natin ngayon ang food stamp program dito sa Caraga, gaya ng nakita natin sa unang batch na electronic benefit transfer o EBT card, ang laking tulong ito sa ating pagsisikap na maibsan ang gutom sa ating mamamayan at tuluyan nang masugpo ang kahirapan sa bansa," he added.

Marcos and Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian distributed the electronic benefit transfer cards loaded with P3,000 food credits, which beneficiaries are supposed to use to buy food.

Fifty percent of the amount was allocated to carbohydrate-rich foods, while 30 percent and 20 percent were for protein and vegetables, respectively.

The President also directed concerned government agencies to cooperate for the effective implementation of the food stamp program.

Gatchalian has said the program’s pilot implementation would have a “gradual phasing.”

RICE DISTRIBUTION

After the event, Marcos, Jr. proceeded to Dapa, Surigao del Norte to distribute sacks of rice to a number of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries.

In his speech there, the President reiterated his government’s efforts to ensure a sufficient supply and stabilize the price of rice.

This includes, he said, strengthening government efforts against hoarding and smuggling, which he described as the causes of the recent spike in the price of rice.

“Eto na ngayon ang naging resulta. Marami na tayong nakikita na, narinig na mga warehouse, na hindi makapagbigay ng pruweba na ligal ang pag-import, ay kinuha na ng pamahalaan," he said.

"Kinuha ng Bureau of Customs, pagkatapos nang walang maipakita na ligal ang pagpasok nito, ay ginawang donation ng Department of Social Welfare and Development," he said.

Marcos earlier said it was important to fix rice production and other issues, most especially when natural calamities reduce rice yields.

Surging food charges blamed on "cartels" and hoarders had prompted the President earlier this month to fix the maximum retail price of regular milled rice at P41 per kilo and P45 for the higher-quality "well-milled" rice.