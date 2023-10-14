Public utility jeepney drivers wait for passengers on street in Manila on October 9, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Some local governments and school administrations in and around Metro Manila have suspended face-to-face classes on Monday in anticipation of a nationwide transport strike to protest a modernization program that jeepney drivers and operators say would phase out the traditional public utility vehicle.

PAMPANGA

Pampanga's provincial office already released an executive order suspending in-person classes in the whole province from Oct. 16 to 17 to prepare for the strike.

Gov. Dennis Pineda said classes should shift to online or modular learning modes during this time so learners' programs would not be affected.

DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY

De La Salle University in Manila also suspended in-person classes on Monday, Oct. 16, due to the transport strike.

In an announcement posted on its social media pages, DLSU said classes and work in their university would shift to online mode on Monday.

"Campus access shall also be restricted," the announcement read.

TRANSPORT GROUP PLANS 'INDEFINITE' STIKE

Transport group Manibela this week said they would launch an "indefinite" transport strike on Monday unless their plea for the suspension of the implementation of the jeepney modernization program and the extension of the validity of their franchises are met.

The modernization program will supposedly lead to the phase-out of hundreds of thousands of traditional jeepneys nationwide.

Opponents of the program said the minibuses that the government wants to replace jeepneys with are too expensive. They have also said the program favors transport cooperatives and corporations over small operators.

