MANILA — Former Sen. Leila de Lima deserves to have a longer medical furlough and speedy justice, according to Sen. Imee Marcos.

The presidential sister made the statement, days after an alleged Abu Sayaff member took De Lima hostage inside the heavily-guarded PNP Custodial Center.

"Nung July pa eh talagang nilalakad ko sana na magkaroon ng extended medical furlough at home si senator De Lima kasi alam natin na meron din siyang sakit. Pero talagang todo-laban pa rin sya sa kanyang mga kaso, at hindi naman tayo pwedeng manghimasok sa ating judiciary," Marcos stressed.

"To my mind, we should talk to the DOJ... and I hope that Secretary Boying (Remulla) for humanitarian reasons will listen to our plea, that senator De Lima be considered for extended medical furlough. Given that nabigyan na siya niyan dati," she added.

Remulla, according to the senator, was “okay” with her proposal.

Speaking at the “Pandesal Forum,” Marcos said she cares about De Lima whom she knows as far back as their youth leader days.

De Lima’s experience brought questions on PNP Custodial Center security.

Marcos said courts should speed up resolving De Lima’s cases.

At the Senate, Senator Jinggoy Estrada has filed Resolution 258 that seeks to investigate the October 9 hostage-taking incident inside the PNP Custodial Center.

The Senate minority bloc through Resolution 261 also urged the Philippine National Police to ensure De Lima’s safety under its custody.

Senator Robin Padilla, on the other hand, has personally checked De Lima’s situation inside Camp Crame.

Weeks before the incident, opposition Senators Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and Risa Hontiveros, filed Resolution 27, urging the Department of Justice to withdraw its cases against De Lima.

They said the prosecution’s two major witnesses have recanted their testimonies against the former senator.

Six United States legislators also wrote a letter to Remulla and made several appeals for the former senator.

The three-page October 12, 2022 letter, bearing the letterhead of the “Congress of the United States Washington, DC 20515,” was signed by Senators Edward J. Markey, Richard J. Durbin and Patrick Leahy.

With them are Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen, Alan Lowenthal and Donald S Beyer, Jr. who are all members of Congress.

“We therefore urge you to immediately review Senator de Lima’s case, release her from detention, officially recognize the lack of evidence against her, and drop all charges. We also ask that you conduct an independent and impartial investigation into the circumstances that led members of the Philippine National Police and other witnesses to make false claims against Senator de Lima, including identifying any members of the Duterte administration who may have been involved, and to hold those individuals to account,” the six legislators said in their letter.

The DOJ has yet to issue a statement on the issue.