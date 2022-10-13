Kontaminadong tubig ang nakikitang dahilan sa mga kaso ng cholera sa Western Visayas at Central Luzon, ayon sa mga lokal na health official.

Kabilang ang 2 rehiyon sa mga lugar na lumampas sa epidemic threshold ang kaso ng cholera.

Sa Western Visayas, 101 ang naitalang kaso ng cholera mula Enero hanggang Oktubre.

"They get the water from the well which is contaminated by human waste. Kasi malapit sa ilog diba, malapit sa kanal, yung iba malapit sa septic tank," paliwanag ni Dr. Marie Jocelyn Te, head ng infectious diseases section ng Department of Health (DOH) Western Visayas Center for Health Development (CHD).

Sa Central Luzon, 149 ang tinamaan ng cholera, ayon sa DOH Central Luzon-CHD.

Pinakamarami dito ang Zambales na may 111 kaso, na sinundan ng Pampanga (19) at Tarlac (16). Dalawa naman ang kaso ng cholera na naitala sa Bulacan habang 1 sa Nueva Ecija.

Isang water refilling station ang sinasabing pinagmulan ng impeksiyon.

"They found out na 'yong water source from one of the refilling station failed the water testing. Ibig sabihin po, positive for bacteria ito, so ibig sabihin hindi ito safe for drinking," ani Dr. Corazon Flores, direktor ng DOH Central Luzon-CHD.

Iginiit naman ng World Health Organization (WHO) na dapat tutukan ang cholera, lalo ngayong pinapabilis ng climate change ang paglaganap ng sakit.

"We need to treat cholera like it's a new disease we are dealing with... It's really important to see all these people have access to water and sanitation because we will see more and more cholera outbreaks happening," ani Dr. Ibrahima Soce Fall, assistance director-general ng WHO Emergencies Response.

— Ulat ni Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News