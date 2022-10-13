Cedric Lee testifies in Vhong Navarro’s bail hearing

MANILA — Cedric Lee, the businessman convicted for grave coercion over the 2014 mauling of television host Vhong Navarro, appeared before a Taguig City court on Thursday as the prosecution’s first witness in the bail hearing over the latter’s rape case.

Lee refused to answer media queries.

Deniece Cornejo’s legal counsel Howard Calleja said the camp still has four witnesses to counter Navarro’s petition for bail. He did not divulge details.

“Natapos ‘yung aming testigo, unang testigo na si Cedric for today and we will present another one on Monday. We have until November 10 to present all our five witnesses,” Calleja said.

“Testigo natin siya (Lee). Lahat ng testigo natin mahalaga. Tingnan na lang natin kung papano sila pakinggan ng korte.”

The Taguig Regional Trial Court Branch 69 is handling the criminal case, wherein Navarro is accused of raping Cornejo in her condominium unit in January 2014.

Navarro is seeking to be released from detention after the court issued a warrant of arrest against him on Sept. 19.

“If they (prosecution) will fail to prove that the evidence of guilt is strong, then the right of the accused to post bail will now be enforced and he can now post bail,” said Navarro’s collaborating legal counsel Mariglen Abraham Garduque.

“The argument on the petition for bail is that the evidence of guilt against the accused is weak or not strong. So, if we will be able to prove that after the presentation of the evidence of the prosecution, then the accused has a matter of right to post bail.”

As part of COVID-19 measures, Navarro did not attend the trial in person but through video conferencing.

“He was very interested in what is going on so he’s watching. He’s okay. Basta keep on fighting kami,” said Navarro’s legal counsel Alma Malonga.

“Our position there is that he is not to be held liable for the accusation,” she added.

Cornejo was also not present during the hearing.

“Of course, [she will appear] at the proper time. We will have her here,” Calleja said.

Navarro on Tuesday did not enter a plea in the rape charge as advised by his counsel, while they have a pending petition for review at the Supreme Court.

As a result, the court entered a "not guilty" plea for the TV host.

Navarro has been detained at the National Bureau of Investigation after he surrendered following the issuance of arrest warrants against him.

