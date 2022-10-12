AFP: All of Davao Region now free of NPA presence

Courtesy of the 10th Infantry Division

DAVAO CITY— The entire Davao region is now free from the presence of the Communist Party of the Philippines' armed wing, the New People’s Army (CPP-NPA), military officials said on Wednesday.

The “insurgency-free” declaration by the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Regional Peace and Order Council 11 came after guerrilla fronts, Pulang Bagani Commands, and other NPA formations previously operating in Davao Region were reportedly dismantled and destroyed.

While there are still “remnants” of the rebel members, the Philippine Army's 10th Infantry Division said the rebel groups were reduced to their smallest size.

From the first year of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s term in 2016, the 10th ID tallied the following operations against rebels:

1,749 neutralized

107 killed

217 captured

1,425 surrendered

1,597 firearms gained

9,985 of the Underground Mass Organization (UGMO) surrendered

401 barangays cleared from the influence of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG)

Duterte, during his term, strongly campaigned against communist groups which he tagged as “terrorists” and urged their submission to the government.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) earlier this month said it will not stop monitoring activities of NPA suspected members despite a recent court decision that dismissed a petition to classify the group as terrorists.

A Manila court has junked the Philippine government’s petition to declare the CPP-NPA as a terrorist organization, making clear that rebellion and political acts are not acts of terrorism. – Report by Chrislen Bulosan