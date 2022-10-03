PNP to continue monitoring CPP-NPA members

CAMP CRAME, Quezon City -The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday they will not stop in active monitoring of activities of suspected members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) despite a recent court decision that dismissed a petition to classify the group as terrorists.

“We will abide by the decision of the court initially, but this will not mean ire-relax na namin yung pagbabantay sa mga activities ng mga suspected na mga CPP-NPA,” said PNP chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. at a press briefing Monday morning.

“So if they commit a crime, whether they are being alleged as CPP-NPA or not, any crime that they commit, the PNP is ready to arrest and file charges against them,” said Azurin.

A Manila court has junked the Philippine government’s petition to declare the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the New People’s Army (NPA) as terrorist organizations, making clear that rebellion and political acts are not acts of terrorism.

RELATED VIDEO