MANILA — The Ateneo de Manila University dethroned the University of the Philippines (UP) to emerge as the top Philippine school in the latest rankings published Wednesday by a British higher education magazine.

Ateneo de Manila University led the Philippine schools that made it on Times Higher Education’s 2023 World University Rankings, placing in the 351-400 rank bracket.

Screenshot from the Times Higher Education’s website

UP came in second but dropped to the 801-1000 bracket from last year’s 601-800 grouping. It was the top Philippine school in the previous rankings.

