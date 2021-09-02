UP, La Salle drop in world university rankings

MANILA— Two Philippine universities have dropped in rank on a list of world universities released Thursday by a prominent higher education publication.

Results of the World University Rankings 2022 by Times Higher Education (THE) showed that the University of the Philippines (UP) and De La Salle University, the only 2 Philippine schools on the list, failed to maintain their ranks from the previous year.

Screengrab from the Times Higher Education website

The country's premier state university fell to the 601–800 rank bracket from the 401–500 group, while La Salle placed in the 1201+ bracket from last year's 1001+.

The list did not cite the reason for the ranking slip.

It is the latest world university ranking that saw Philippine universities drop ranks. In June, UP and the University of Santo Tomas also fell from their previous spots in the 2022 QS World University Rankings.

This year's THE world university rankings included more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories.

Similar to the previous year, higher education institutions from the United Kingdom (UK) and United States dominated the top 10 list, with the UK's University of Oxford taking the top spot.

THE assessed the schools based on 13 performance indicators grouped into 5 areas: teaching, research, citations, international outlook, and industry income or knowledge transfer.

FROM THE ARCHIVES