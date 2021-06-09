UP, UST drop in latest QS world university rankings

MANILA — The University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas have posted lower positions in the 2022 QS World University Rankings released Wednesday.

UP, the Philippines' premier state university, dropped to the 399th spot from last year's 396 while top private institution UST fell to the 1,001-1,200 bracket from the 801-1,000 group, according to the rankings published by global higher education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University, meanwhile, maintained their spots in the 601-650 and 801-1,000 brackets, respectively.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States maintained its spot as the top university, based on the QS rankings.

The National University of Singapore also remained as the top Asian university, according to the rankings. Internationally, the school ranked 11th.

This year's QS rankings featured 1,300 universities from around the world.

QS used the following indicators to assess the schools: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio.

