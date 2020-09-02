UP, La Salle maintain positions in World University Rankings 2021

MANILA — The University of the Philippines maintained its position as one of the top 500 universities in the world, according to rankings released Wednesday by London-based publication Times Higher Education (THE).

UP and De La Salle University were the only Philippine schools listed in this year's THE World University Ranking 2021.

The country's premier state university remained in the 401-500 bracket.

De La Salle University also stayed in the 1001+ bracket, according to the rankings, which included more than 1,500 higher education institutions across 93 countries and regions.

Universities from the United Kingdom and United States dominated the top 10 of the rankings:

University of Oxford (UK) Stanford University (US) Harvard University (US) California Institute of Technology (US) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (US) University of Cambridge (UK) University of California, Berkeley (US) Yale University (US) Princeton University (US) University of Chicago (US)

THE assessed the universities based on performance indicators across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.