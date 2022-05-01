Commission on Higher Education. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Fifteen Philippine universities were included in the recently published 2022 Impact Rankings by higher education magazine Times Higher Education (THE), 10 more compared to only 5 schools in the previous year.

The ranking assesses universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, a set of global goals considered as "blueprint[s] for peace and prosperity for people and the planet."

But how exactly do schools benefit from being included in world rankings?

"It enhances your reputation," Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairman Prospero de Vera said in a recent interview with ABS-CBN News.

"If you say 'I am at par with the best universities abroad, of course, more students will be interested to enroll," he said.

De Vera said international rankings also help schools identify their "weaknesses."

"(If) you know your weakness, you can have a program to continuously improve over the years," he said.

Assessments also allow for internationalization, making it easier for higher education institutions (HEIs) to partner with schools in other countries, he added.

De Vera said the commission has been holding workshops and orientations on international assessments for HEIs.

Ateneo de Manila University led the 15 Philippine schools that entered the 2022 rankings, climbing to the 101-200 rank bracket from last year's 201-300.

Premier state school University of the Philippines (UP) did not enter the rankings because, according to UP Diliman Vice President for Public Affairs Elena Pernia, the university "did not participate" in this year's assessment.

