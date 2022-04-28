The Ateneo de Manila University campus in Quezon City. ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA – More Philippine universities have been included in a global ranking that measures higher education institutions’ contributions to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with Ateneo de Manila University taking the lead as it improved its standing.

Fifteen Philippine universities entered the 2022 Impact Rankings published Thursday by higher education magazine Times Higher Education (THE), 10 more compared to the 5 schools from the previous ranking.

Ateneo rose to the 101-200 rank bracket from last year’s 201-300, based on the list.

De La Salle University followed, maintaining its spot at the 401-600 grouping along with Mariano Marcos State University.

Other universities that made it on the list are:

Central Luzon State University (601-800)

Mapua University (601-800)

University of Santo Tomas (601-800)

Tarlac Agriculture University (601-800)

Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology (801-1000)

Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology (801-1000)

San Beda University (801-1000)

Visayas State University (801-1000)

University of Asia and the Pacific (1001+)

Cebu Technological University (1001+)

St. Paul University Philippines (1001+)

Tarlac State University (1001+)

Globally, Australia’s Western Sydney University topped this year’s rankings, followed by Arizona State University (Tempe) in the United States.

According to THE, the Impact Rankings’ metrics is based on all 17 of the UN’s SDGs, divided into four areas: research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.

The SDGs refer to global goals described as “blueprint[s] for peace and prosperity for people and the planet.”

These include no poverty; zero hunger; good health and well-being; quality education; gender equality; clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation and infrastructure; reduced inequalities; sustainable cities and communities; responsible consumption and production; climate action; life below water; life on land; peace, justice and strong institutions; and partnerships for the goals.

For this year’s rankings, THE assessed 1,406 universities from 106 countries and regions.

