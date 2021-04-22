5 PH schools make it to 2021 University Impact Rankings on sustainable dev’t goals

Ateneo (pictured), La Salle, UST, Mapua and Tarlac Agricultural University made it to the 2021 University Impact Rankings of 1,115 universities from 94 countries and regions. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA—Five schools in the Philippines, led by Ateneo de Manila University, were included in this year's University Impact Rankings, with one of them ranked among the world’s best educational institutions by Times Higher Education (THE).

The University Impact Rankings “are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals,” according to THE's website.

In the overall standings, Ateneo placed in the 201 to 300th bracket, followed by De La Salle University at the 401 to 600th bracket.

University of Santo Tomas and Tarlac Agricultural University were listed in the 601 to 800th, while Mapua University placed in the 801to 1,000th bracket.

TAU is the only public university among the 5 Philippine schools.

“TAU has continuously improved its ranking among (state universities and colleges) and has achieved Level 4 status in the last CHED leveling exercise," Commission on Higher Education chairman Prospero De Vera III said in a statement.

"It has also joined most of the internationalization programs of CHED, particularly with Canadian universities and has inked partnership agreements with 7 Canadian colleges and universities.

"This new ranking is the result of these efforts."

Topping THE’s University Impact Rankings was University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, followed by University of Sydney in Australia.

Australia's RMIT University and La Trobe University placed third and fourth, respectively, with Canada's Queen’s University rounding out the Top 5.

The 2021 Impact Rankings review and rank 1,115 universities from 94 countries and regions.

According to THE, these schools were ranked by the United Nations’ 17 sustainable development goals, which serve as the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.

These include no poverty; zero hunger; good health and well-being; quality education; gender equality; clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; decent work and economic growth; industry; innovation and infrastructure; reducing inequality; sustainable cities and communities; responsible consumption and production; climate action; life below water; life on land; peace; justice; and strong institutions, partnerships for the goals.

FROM THE ARCHIVES