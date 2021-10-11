PAGASA: Maring makes landfall on Fuga island, Cagayan

From PAGASA

MANILA—Severe tropical storm Maring has made landfall in the vicinity of Fuga island in Cagayan, the state weather bureau said late Monday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Maring was last located over the coastal waters of Aparri near Fuga Island packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center with 145 kph gusts while moving westward at 15 kph.

Strong winds are extending up to 850 km from the storm's center, the weather agency added.

Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 2 remained hoisted over the following areas, which could experience damaging gale-force to storm-force winds within 24 hours:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon)

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Abra

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

TCWS No. 1, which warns of strong winds prevailing within 36 hours, was assigned in:

Rest of Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Ifugao

Benguet

La Union

Pangasinan

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Pampanga

Bulacan

Northern portion of Bataan (Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Abucay, Orani, Hermosa)

Northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands

PAGASA said that through Tuesday night heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are likely to fall in Batanes, the northern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also expected in the rest of Cagayan while light to moderate with at times heavy rains are likely to be experienced in the rest of Cagayan Valley and possible over Central Luzon, the agency said.

It also warned of scattered to widespread flooding, and rain-induced landslides in affected areas.

Monsoon rains due to the southwest monsoon strengthened by Maring could be experienced in Western Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro, it said.

PAGASA maintained gale warnings in the the western seaboard of Central Luzon — excluding areas under TCWS — the seaboards of Southern Luzon and Visayas, and the western, eastern, and northern seaboards of Mindanao.

"These conditions are risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions," the agency said.

After it passes near the Babuyan Islands, Maring is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility Tuesday morning.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.



