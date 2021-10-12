Crowdfunding page launched for Robredo's presidential bid

Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan face members of the press at the Quezon City Reception House on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - A crowdfunding page for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo was launched on Tuesday, as organizers sought donations to help fuel the official's campaign in next year's elections.

Those interested to donate can go to donation.teamlenirobredo.com, where people can chip amounts as low as P50 to P20,000, the people behind Team Leni Robredo said.

Other amounts below P50 and more than P20,000 are also accepted.

"Ang mga pangarap natin para sa bayan ay pangarap rin ni Leni para sa ating lahat. Kapit-bisig tayong pumanday ng isang landas na puno ng pag-asa para sa bawat Pilipino," the organizers added.

(Our dreams for the country is also the dream of Leni for everyone. We should work together to a path that is full of hope for all Filipinos)

Robredo on Thursday last week announced her presidential bid, vowing the need to bring decent governance back and properly address the crippling COVID-19 pandemic.

Robedo said she is running as an independent candidate to show that she is open to forging alliances with other political parties.

Robredo has received the backing of 1Sambayan, a broad coalition of about 3 million members. representing different sectors nationwide. 1Sambayanhas touted itself as the opposition coalition.

She will face presidential aspirants Manny Pacquiao, Panfilo Lacson, Bongbong Marcos, among other candidates, in the 2022 elections.

