MANILA - The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Tuesday said mayors in the capital region have agreed imposing unified curfew hours between 12 midnight and 4 a.m. starting Wednesday, as the growth of virus infections continued to slow.

But the MMDA reminded the public that minimum health protocols should still be observed despite the easing of the current 10 p.m. - 4 a.m. curfew.

Starting Wednesday, October 13, 2021, Metro Manila will adjust its standardized and unified curfew hours to 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. | via @DorisBigornia pic.twitter.com/97SROsWbrB — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 12, 2021

MMDA chair Benhur Abalos told President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday that curfew hours may be adjusted to allow greater mobility in the National Capital Region even under the alert system being pilot-tested since mid-September.

On Monday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the drop in new COVID-19 cases nationwide is not artificial.

"We have already confirmed that na nakikita natin na bumababa talaga 'yung mga kaso (we are seeing that cases are decreasing) based from not just the number of cases but also the number of admission in our hospitals and the positivity rate," said Vergeire.

Malacañang said Metro Manila, home to around 13.5 million people, has a "high chance" of shifting to a lower alert level this week as COVID-19 figures improved.

The capital region is under alert 4 in a 5-step system until Friday.

Paired with granular lockdowns, government hopes the scheme would spur business activity while curbing infections.

The Philippines on Monday reported 8,292 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally since Aug. 5 this year.

Monday's additional infections pushed the country's running tally to over 2.67 million, of which nearly 99,000 are active, while 39,660 are fatalities.

-- with a report from Doris Bigornia, ABS-CBN News

