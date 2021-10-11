People wearing face masks and face shields pray at an outdoor altar at the San Felipe Neri Parish Church in Mandaluyong on September 24, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Monday reported 8,292 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally since Aug. 5 this year, data from the health department showed.

Of the total 2,674,814 confirmed cases, 98,894 or 3.7 percent are active, according to the latest Department of Health (DOH) bulletin.

COVID-related deaths increased by 36, resulting in a total of 39,660 or 1.48 percent of the cumulative number of infections.

There were also 302 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 2,536,260 or 94.8 percent of the country's total virus cases.

The number of new recoveries reported is the lowest daily tally in five days when the country logged 133, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Virus positivity rate was at 16.5 percent, based on samples of 52,352 individuals on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and the Philippines was at 67 percent and 69 percent, respectively.

Forty duplicates were removed from the total case count, including 32 patients who recovered, the DOH said. Twenty-one cases that were previously tagged as recoveries, meantime, were reclassified as deaths after final validation, it added.

All laboratories were operational on Saturday but two were unable to submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS). The 2 non-reporting laboratories contribute, on average, 0.2 percent of samples tested and 0.4 percent of positive individuals, according to the DOH.

The country's daily COVID-19 cases have decreased, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire confirmed last week as she urged the public not to get complacent.

Government might relax rstrictions by Christmas should virus cases continue to drop, Vergeire said.

"Definitely we are looking at that. 'Yun ang ating hope, 'yun ang ating gustong makita (That's our hope, that's what we want to happen)," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

The vaccination of the general adult population has begun, while the inoculation of children aged 12 to 17 with health risks is set on Friday, Vergeire added.

RELATED VIDEO