Active infections highest in 3 months - ABS-CBN research

Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) enforce minimum health protocols at a checkpoint bordering San Mateo and Marikina on August 05, 2021 a day before the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the National Capital Region and adjacent provinces. ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE)— The Philippines on Thursday recorded 8,127 more COVID-19 cases, as the capital region ramped up its preparation for its fresh 2-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) beginning Friday.

According to the Department of Health, total COVID-19 cases in the country is at 1,627,816, of which 66,895 or 4.1 percent are active infections.

This is the 5th time in a week that new cases counted over 8,000, the ABS-CBN Research team said. Infections are relatively fewer on Tuesdays and Wednesdays due to the low number of laboratories that operate over the weekend.

Those still battling the disease is also the highest in more than 3 months or since May 3, when the agency said there were 67,274 active cases, the research unit added.

The number of active cases in previous days has been adjusted for duplicates.

The positivity rate is at 17.3 percent, based on test results of 56,035 people who got screened for the virus on Tuesday, the DOH said.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said the positivity rate was over 16 percent for the third straight day.

Meanwhile, COVID-related fatalities rose by 196 to 28,427. The day's deaths included 131 cases initially tagged as recoveries.

This is the highest number of deaths announced in a single day in more than 2 weeks, or since July 24 when the DOH announced 241 fatalities, according to ABS-CBN Research.

Recoveries also increased by 4,343 — the lowest in 6 days — pushing the total number of recuperations to 1,532,494.

A total of 135 duplicates, 125 of which are recoveries, have been excluded from the running tally, said the DOH.

Fifteen recovered cases, on the other hand, turned out to be active cases.

Three laboratories failed to submit data on Tuesday, while a laboratory was not operational on the same day.

HEALTH CARE UTILIZATION

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila is at 58 percent, while the nationwide figure is higher at 60 percent, data from the latest bulletin showed.

Fifty-two percent of the total isolation beds in the capital region is currently occupied, while 53 percent are being used nationwide.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila cities like Las Piñas and Manila suspended COVID-19 vaccination in some of its vaccination sites, as hundreds to thousands flocked just to get their jabs against the disease on the eve of stricter lockdowns.

In Manila, people reportedly went to vaccination sites as early as Wednesday night after information circulated that those who were not vaccinated against the virus cannot go out of their homes during the ECQ period.

Meanwhile, in Las Piñas, many residents also crowded COVID-19 vaccination sites after social media posts indicated that those still not immunized from the disease would not receive government assistance.

Local authorities called the information "fake news," with the interior department saying that government aid would be for poor families affected by the ECQ.

Earlier in the day, Malacañang said over 10 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 nationwide, 6 months since the government started its immunization program.

Meanwhile, the health department detected 116 more Delta variant cases, majority or 83 of which came from Metro Manila.

This pushed the Philippines' known Delta variant carriers to 331.

The more contagious Delta variant ripped through the health care system of India at its peak last April, and the strain is being tagged as behind the fresh surge of infections in Southeast Asian nations Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia.

WATCH