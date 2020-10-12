Duterte wants House lawmakers to set aside politics, pass budget first, Roque reiterates

President Rodrigo Duterte attends a plenary session during the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, June 22, 2019. Jorge Silva, Reuters/File

MANILA -- President Rodrigo Duterte is appealing to lawmakers who want a change in the leadership at the House of Representatives to "set aside politics, and pass the budget first," his spokesman said Monday.

Supporters of Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco on Monday noon gathered at an events venue in Quezon City to oust House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, who has a "gentleman's agreement" with the former for a turnover of the chamber's leadership this month.

"Ang pakiusap ni Presidente sa mga mababatas ngayon na nagtitipon-tipon naman po: isantabi ang pulitika, ipasa ang budget," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"Any talk of Speakership will delay the passage of the 2021 budget... Anything they do after the budget is the affair of the House of Representatives," he added.

Worries over the possible delayed approval of the 2021 budget surfaced after Cayetano last Tuesday abruptly suspended session until Nov. 16. Next year's spending bill includes allotment for the government's response to the health and economic crises brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cayetano moved to pass the national budget on second reading, terminating crucial deliberations on the spending bill days before he was supposed to hand over the House leadership to Velasco.

The two lawmakers' term-sharing deal was brokered by Duterte last year. Cayetano is supposed to serve until this month, followed by Velasco for the remaining 21 months of the 18th Congress.

If lawmakers fail to pass the 2021 budget by Dec. 31, the government will rely on a reenacted 2020 spending plan, which lacks provisions for all programs to address the COVID-19 crisis.

The Philippines has tallied 339,341 coronavirus infections, of which 39,945 are active cases, as of Sunday.



