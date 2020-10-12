Active COVID-19 cases among House of Representatives employees down to 7

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Monday said there are now only 7 active COVID-19 infections in its employees.

The total number of COVID-19 cases at the House of Representatives remains at 85 as of October 12, with 2 new cases reported early this month.

The tally includes 73 recoveries and 5 deaths.

As of Monday, the Philippines has recorded a total of 342,816 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 43,332 active cases. A total of 293,152 recoveries have been tallied, while 6,332 have died.

