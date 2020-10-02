House logs 2 more COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Friday reported 2 more COVID-19 infections among its employees, bringing the total number of active cases to 15.

"The first is an employee from the Administrative Department who last reported for work on Sept. 1, or a month ago," said House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales.

Montales said the second employee works at the Payroll Group, Accounting Service.

"She last reported for work on Sept. 21 and got tested after experiencing body malaise, fever, sore throat, and loss of taste and smell. Contact tracing is ongoing," said Montales.

The 2 new cases brings to 85 the total number of COVID-19 cases at the House of Representatives.

But Montales emphasized that most of their confirmed cases were infected outside of the House.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Philippines has recorded a total of 314,079 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 54,294 active cases. A total of 254,223 recoveries have been tallied, while 5,562 have died.