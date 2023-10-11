DFA exec says situation in Israel 'improving' for Filipinos there

Israeli forces patrol outside the destroyed police station that was controlled by Hamas militants in the southern city of Sderot, close to the Gaza border, Israel, Oct. 8, 2023. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip as of early Oct. 7 in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. Atef Safadi, EPA-EFE

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday noted an "improvement" in the situation in Israel even as a third possible Filipino death is being verified, its official told the House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs.

"The situation has improved for the Filipinos in Israel because now the Israelis have been able to stop the continued attacks by the Hamas against Israel. There's sporadic fighting in the south but in the north where the majority of Filipinos are, there's no more attacks or rocket launchers or otherwise," DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega told the panel's briefing on Wednesday.

"There are about 30,500 Filipinos in Israel, majority are not in the southern area near Gaza. As of yesterday we had no reports of Filipinos from Israel who want to be repatriated. However I understand the DMW (Department of Migrant Workers) might have different figures based on latest counts," De Vega also said.

De Vega believes the problem now is near Gaza.

"The real problem now is in Gaza in the Palestine territories. Although we have practically no Filipinos there... There are 137, they are mostly Filipino women married to Palestinians or their children, mixed Filipino children, 137." De Vega said.

Still, the DFA said more and more Filipinos want to come home.

"The number who want to be repatriated keeps increasing according to our ambassador in Amman, Jordan, who is in touch with them. Now there are about 70. The problem is it's under a blockade. There's no way in or out. We have to use diplomatic measures to be able to have either the Israeli authorities on the Israeli border or the Egyptian authorities on the Egyptian border to allow them to enter so that we can repatriate them from there and we are working on it," De Vega said.

The DFA official said they are validating a third possible Filipino death and that there is de facto no deployment of Filipinos to Israel.

"There's DNA testing going on to check if it is in fact one of the Filipinos missing... There are still 3 unaccounted for," De Vega said.

"There is a de fact non deployment anyway and the DMW will explain this because of the continued negotiations on the deployment. There is no deployment now to Israel," De Vega added.

"As for Gaza, it is on alert level 3 meaning we are already calling for voluntary repatriation so there's 70 and that's only a matter of finding a way to bring them home. The AFP reported earlier to Malacañang that they are ready to send an aircraft but the question is where can they be picked up," he said.

Department of Migrant Workers OIC Hans Cacdac reported to lawmakers that many Filipinos have been accounted for.

"Nagpalabas din tayo ng Google survey sa affected areas at higit kumulang mga 313 ang tumugon na marked safe sila sa affected areas," Cacdac said.

Cacdac said only 5 percent of OFWs in Israel are in the southern region of Israel as most are in the northern and central parts, away from the fighting.

Cacdac told lawmakers they are working with Israeli Defense Forces to secure Filipinos.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration chief Arnell Ignacio gave a breakdown of the OFWs in the affected countries.

"There are 30,500 Filipinos in Israel, 90 percent, the majority are caregivers, 8 are permanent residents, 497 students, 19 tourists, and 127 Filipinos in Gaza," Ignacio said.



