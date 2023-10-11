Marcos Jr denounces terror attacks in Israel amid deaths of 2 Pinoys

Smoke rises after Israeli warplanes targeted the Palestine tower in Gaza City, October 7, 2023. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE.

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. condemned Wednesday the terror attacks in Israel following the deaths of 2 Filipinos there amid the ongoing armed conflict between the country and Hamas militants.

“My heart is heavy upon hearing confirmation of the deaths of two Filipinos in Israel. The Philippines condemns these killings and stands firmly against the ongoing terror and violence,” Marcos, Jr. said in a statement.

Israeli Ambassador Ilan Fluss condoled with the families of the victims. He also thanked the overseas Filipino workers staying in Israel.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my condolences to the families but also to express our gratitude to those 6 Filipinos and generally to the OFWs in Israel who are there staying with our families, with the elderly people," Fluss said in an interview on ANC.

"Even in the time of this emergency, the Filipinos are not requesting to be evacuated from Israel," he added.

The envoy said the Hamas militants continue to enter Israel mostly in the southern part of the country to "kill Israelis," noting that this was war.

He also blasted the terror organization for its actions and for using civilians as "human shields."

"The border with Gaza has been bombed... It is a war situation. There is no discussion with Hamas which is holding 150 plus captives. People have been kidnapped from Israel... No humanitarian gestures," he said.

There are some 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, and 137 others in the Gaza strip.

Malacañang said the Philippine government would continue in its pursuit for "lasting peace in line with the United Nations resolutions and international laws."

The government will also give support and aid to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and the Filipino community in Israel affected by the armed conflict.

The death toll in Israel has surged above 900 from the worst attack in the country's 75-year history, while Gaza officials reported 900 people killed so far, and Israel's army said the bodies of roughly 1,500 militants had been found.

International NGOs issued a stark warning over the health and humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse