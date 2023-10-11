1 more Pinoy feared dead in Israel-Hamas attacks: officials

Palestinians look at the aftermath of an Israeli air strike on Gaza City, on October 9, 2023. Haitham Imad, EPA-EFE

MANILA — Another Filipino might have been killed in Israel amid its armed conflict with Hamas militants, the Philippine Embassy in Israel said Wednesday.

Officials are validating the nationality of the deceased through DNA testing, Vice Consul Patricia Narajos told Palace reporters.

"There are two confirmed deaths, one reported death but this is subject to confirmation through DNA evidence and there are three still missing," said Narajos.

As of Wednesday, a total of 2 Filipinos have died, 3 remain missing, and one was injured, the Philippine Embassy in Israel said.

Authorities said they were also able to rescue 26 Pinoys.

More details to follow.