MANILA — Several jeepney drivers are encountering difficulties in implementing the P1 provisional fare hike as some passengers demand to see a new fare matrix from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

But the LTFRB clarified it will only issue a new fare matrix once the decision on the P5 fare hike petition is out.

It stressed that despite the absence of a new fare matrix on the provisional increase, the said order is implementable.

“Wala tayong matrix. This is all encompassing na piso. Pagsakay mo, plus one peso… dahil provisional increase lang… ‘Yung order lang na pinapayagan sila magtaas ng piso,” LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said.

Transport groups advised their jeepney drivers to bring a copy of LTFRB’s order, and present it to passengers.

“Ang advice namin, magdala ng order galing sa LTFRB, para wala nang pagtatalo… website lang ng LTFRB pwede kang kumuha,” FEJODAP National President Boy Vargas told members.

But transport group Pasang Masda said the P1 provisional fare hike for public utility jeepneys is not enough to offset the accumulated hike in diesel prices, noting that a P2 increase would be acceptable.

The group’s national president, Obet Martin, welcomed the big time fuel price rollback scheduled to begin Tuesday, and assured the riding public that if pump prices hit P55 to P56, the group will withdraw its petition for a fare hike.

The LTFRB for its part said that a P2 fare increase would be “easier” to grant, compared to the petition for P5 fare hike. Hearing for the said petition is scheduled on November 7.

“Mukhang mas madaling desisyunan ‘yun. Kasi ‘yung P5 ang hirap namin i-push pa. ‘Yung P2, medyo konting pihit nalang, baka madaling desisyunan,” Guadiz commented.

Transport groups are also calling for the fast tracking of the reactivation of dormant bank accounts and the replacement of lost fuel subsidy cards to speed up the distribution of fuel subsidies.

Pasang Masda and ACTO said around 70 percent of their members have yet to receive the subsidy. They are seeking for a dialogue with Landbank.

LIBRENG SAKAY

The LTFRB is also eyeing to resume the government’s “Libreng Sakay” program, providing free rides on buses and modernized jeepneys in several routes in Metro Manila this November.

Guadiz said the government has a P1.3 billion budget for the said program.

“Yung P1.3 billion tapos na ang joint memorandum circular, ibaba na ang pera. Hinahabol namin November, December para maagang Pamaskong handog ng LTFRB,” he told the media.

“Ang priority jeepney and buses in Metro Manila, kasi andito ang population. We will try to secure more funds from DOTr para sa mga kapatid na nasa probinsya,” Guadiz added.

NATIONWIDE TRANSPORT STRIKE

Transport group Manibela said it plans to hold another transport strike beginning October 16 to protest the impending phaseout of traditional jeepneys amid the PUV modernization program.

“Sa 16 po, lahat ng jeepney namin dadalhin namin sa kanila kung ‘yun ang gusto nila na ayaw na nila kami i-extend. Dahil ‘yan ang panakot nila na hanggang December 31 na lang kami… Hangga’t may problema tayong kinakaharap sa DOTr, sa LTFRB, tuloy-tuloy ito. Hindi lang isang araw ito,” Manibela Chairperson Mar Valbuena said.

The group also plans to hold a transport protest in front of the LTFRB and near Malacañang.