LTFRB implements jeepney fare hike

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A jeepney terminal in Tandang Sora, Quezon City delays for a day the implementation of the provisional fare increase of P13 from P12, despite the scheduled implementation on October 8, Sunday. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board approved the provisional fare hike in response to the appeal made by jeepney drivers and operators amid rising fuel prices.