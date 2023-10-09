Comelec to file more disqualification cases vs erring BSKE candidates

MANILA — More petitions for disqualification are expected to be filed against several candidates of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) this week, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Monday.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the poll body’s committee on Kontra Bigay is currently evaluating more complaints.

“Ongoing po ang kanilang evaluation and I think mayroon pa po silang dina-draft na, within this week, magdadagdag po sila ng pormal na petition for disqualification,” Laudiangco said.

Currently, out of the more than 40 complaints lodged with the Committee on Kontra Bigay, formal petitions for disqualification have been filed against 5 candidates, all of which, Laudiangco said are strong cases.

After the raffle of cases, summons are expected to be sent on Tuesday to candidates that are subject to disqualification cases.

They would have 5 days to file their answer, after which the assigned Comelec Division may decide on the case.

Meantime, Laudiangco said 7 possible election-related violence are being investigated with help of AFP and PNP, referring to violent incidents in Libon, Albay; Malabang, Lanao del Sur; Taal, Batangas; Masbate; and Lanao del Norte

“Mayroon na po kaming iniimbestigahan na pito po, sa tulong ng AFP at PNP, na itinuturing naming pitong unang election related violence,” Laudiangco said.

The latest or updated list or areas of concern for the upcoming BSKE elections may be released this week, according to Comelec chair George Garcia.

“Baka po this week,” Garcia told reporters in a message.