Comelec puts 242 barangays in 'red category' of areas of concern

MANILA — In its initial list of areas of concern, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said 242 barangays all over the country have been put in the "red category" ahead of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

This means security in these areas is closely monitored.

Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said there are different factors in considering whether an area will be put in the red category or not.

“Kino-consider ‘yung occurrence of suspected election related incidents, intense political rivalry, possible employment of partisan or private armed groups, occurrence of politically motivated election related incidents,” Laudiangco explained.

“Tumataas ang category mula sa generally peaceful na green, paangat sa yellow, orange hanggang sa pinakamataas na concern na red kung saan halos lahat ng factors na nabanggit ay kasama," he added.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) registered the most number of villages in the red category—147 as of October 4.

Part of BARMM is the municipality of Malabang in Lanao Del Sur where an incident of indiscriminate firing happened recently.

Eastern Visayas comes in second with 60 barangays in the red category, while Bicol comes in third with 21.

Despite the tension in Socorro, Surigao Del Norte in relation to the group Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc., Comelec said the place is still classified in the green category.

There are no barangays in Metro Manila under the red category but one in Bagong Silangan, Quezon City is in the orange group because of intense political rivalry.

Comelec clarified that areas under the red category are not automatically put under Comelec control, since this will still be up for consideration.

Only the province of Negros Oriental is under Comelec control due to the killing of Governor Roel Degamo back in March.

Laudiangco said several changes can be expected in places under Comelec control.

Comelec, particularly the Committee on the Ban on Firearms and Safety Concerns, also has the power to monitor the use of public funds and ensure that these are not used to disrupt the elections.

According to Comelec commissioner Aimee Ferolino who heads the said committee, they expect the number of areas in the red category to increase in the next days.

“Historically, kapag palapit na tayo sa election, mag-iintesify ang rivalry lalo umpisa na ang campaign period. Ang sentiments ng tao, emotions will be high,” Ferolino elaborated.

“There could be a possibility itong week na ito nasa yellow siya, puwedeng ma-escalate into orange and red," she added.

Ferolino said security forces will be augmented in BARMM and places under Comelec control.

Meanwhile, Comelec Task Force Anti-Epal said it has filed 53 petitions for disqualification against candidates allegedly involved in premature campaigning.

As of Oct. 4, 2023, the Comelec has provided the following data:

Petitions for Disqualification filed: 60

Show Cause Orders (SCO) issued: 4,672

Answers to SCO received: 936

Possible number of DQ cases upon initial assessment: 200

No factual basis (dropped complaints): 326

The election period began on August 28, which was also the first day of filing of certificates of candidacy (COC).

An individual will be considered a candidate the moment he or she files a COC, and would only be allowed to campaign from October 19 to 28.

