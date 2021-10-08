MANILA— World leaders on Friday sent congratulations to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for winning the Nobel Peace Prize, citing their fearless fight for the truth.
Ressa, CEO of online news site Rappler, and Russia's Muratov were given the award "for their courageous fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia."
"I congratulate Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov on being awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a press conference.
"As we congratulate the award winners, let us reaffirm the right to press freedom, recognize the fundamental role of journalists and reinforce efforts at every level to support a free, independent and diverse media."
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, tweeted: "Congratulations, @MariaRessa and Dmitry Muratov. Free, independent, and fact-based journalism is more important than ever ..."
US President Joe Biden said in a statement the two journalists "have pursued the facts -- tirelessly and fearlessly."
"They have worked to check the abuse of power, expose corruption, and demand transparency. They have been tenacious in founding independent media outlets and defending them against forces that seek their silence," he said.
Former US State Secretary Hillary Clinton said she was "thrilled" when she found out that Ressa was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
"If you’re new to her work, listen to our conversation from February about how she’s taken on the Duterte regime and disinformation on Facebook— armed only with the truth," she said, referring to her podcast episode with the journalist.
Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist and the world's youngest Nobel Prize laureate, said she was "excited to congratulate"
Ressa and Muratov.
"The Nobel committee rightly recognize their work to protect freedom of expression and promote a free press. We must keep fighting for our right to speak freely, challenge leaders and improve social systems," she tweeted.
Ressa in 2012 co-founded Rappler, which gave "critical attention on the Duterte regime’s controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign," the peace prize body said.
In a statement, it said Ressa "uses freedom of expression to expose abuse of power, use of violence and growing authoritarianism in her native country, the Philippines."
The Nobel Peace Prize will be presented on Dec. 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.
Nobel laureates will receive 10 million Swedish kronor (SEK) or $1.15 million, a diploma, and a gold medal, based on the Nobel Prize website.
Among notable Nobel peace laureates include former US President Barack Obama (2009), Nelson Mandela (1993), and Aung San Suu Kyi (1991).
— with a report from Agence France-Presse
