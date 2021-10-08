MANILA - For her "efforts to safeguard freedom of expression," veteran journalist Maria Ressa has been awarded the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize, the Norweigan Nobel Committee announced on Friday.

Ressa, the CEO of online news site Rappler, was named along with Russia's Dmitry Muratov.

"Ms Ressa and Mr Muratov are receiving the Peace Prize for their courageous fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia," Chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen of the Norwegian Nobel Committee told a news conference.

"At the same time, they are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions," she added.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be presented on Dec. 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.

In a statement, Nobel Peace Prize body said Maria Ressa "uses freedom of expression to expose abuse of power, use of violence and growing authoritarianism in her native country, the Philippines."

Ressa in 2012 co-founded Rappler, which gave "critical attention on the Duterte regime’s controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign," the award-giving body added.

"The number of deaths is so high that the campaign resembles a war waged against the country’s own population. Ms Ressa and Rappler have also documented how social media is being used to spread fake news, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse," it added.



-- with reports from Reuters

